Aaron Rodgers Debuts His Very 1st Tattoo That He Says Is ‘Deep & Meaningful’: See Photo

Aaron Rodgers has some fresh ink! The 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback took to Instagram on July 6 and revealed that he completed his very first tattoo. The NFL star debuted the intricate ink which showed off a series of elements and geometric designs.

“First tattoo. From the (GOAT emoji) himself @balazsbercsenyi. Grateful for his mastery and friendship,” the NFL star captioned a series of images while tagging Balazs Bercsényi, a multidimensional tattoo artist from Pécs, Hungary, according to his website. “There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements.”

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed to social media to comment on the football player’s post. “Looks good!!!” sports commentator Erin Andrews replied. Fellow quarterback Kurt Benkert wrote, “Just the beginning,” alongside a waving emoji. “Sagittarius is his sign, I wonder who the Scorpio and Aquarius signs are for. His big three, maybe?” one fan suggested.

View Related Gallery Aaron Rodgers' Hunkiest Photos: The MVP's Sexiest Sightings On The Field & Off Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show, in Inglewood, Calif Super Bowl NFL Honors, Inglewood, United States - 10 Feb 2022 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis Vikings Packers Football, Green Bay, United States - 03 Jan 2022

In the last photo in the series, Aaron shared a black and white snapshot as he walked alongside Balazs. The two men were photographed from behind as they walked through an open shopping grove.

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Aaron’s ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley, 30, was feeling optimistic and introspective as she reflected on life in a Instagram post on June 29. She shared an update with fans three months after splitting from the athlete for the second time. The Big Little Lies actress posted an unfiltered selfie as she wrote about how her “head and heart” are “nurtured.” She added in the lengthy social media post, “a beautiful wise Italian in new York told me this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong.”