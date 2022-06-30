Shailene Woodley Says Her ‘Head & Heart Are Nurtured’ After Aaron Rodgers Split: ‘Grateful’

Shailene Woodley, 30, was optimistic and introspective as she reflected on life in a lengthy Instagram update, shared 3-months after splitting from Aaron Rodgers, 38, for the second time. The Big Little Lies actress shared an unfiltered selfie as she wrote about how her ‘head and heart are nurtured’ in the glowing Jun. 29 post.

Shailene was fresh-faced as she laid down on the grass to snap a photo of herself. She was laid back, showing off clean, dewy skin with her hair in a scarf and a pair of earbuds in. Looking directly at the camera, the Divergent actress gave the slightest hint of a smile as she reflected on the month of June.

“To the month of June,” the poetic caption kicked off. “Putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro-level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart.” She went on with a recap of her summer’s start, saying “You gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six-packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes.”

Then, she recounted advice from tarot reader Dante Sabatino, calling him “a beautiful wise Italian in new york”. In her caption, Shailene said he “told me this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong.” Ending the message effusively, she wrote “God i’m grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The star seemed to be doing just fine, exactly two months after news of her second split from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The duo first began dating during the pandemic lockdown of 2020 and by the time news of their romance went public in Feb. 2021, they had already secretly gotten engaged. The couple began to have trouble, however, and by Feb 2022 they called it quits. Following that, they had been spotted together several times but by the end of Apr. Shailene had pulled the plug on the relationship again.