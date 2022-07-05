Tristan Thompson Chats Up Mystery Woman In Vegas Club 7 Months After Paternity Scandal

Tristan Thompson looked pretty cozy while hanging out with a mystery woman at a Las Vegas club during the early hours of July 4. In pictures, obtained by TMZ, the basketball player was seen whispering in his unidentified woman’s ear, as she leaned close to listen. He also placed a hand on her neck to keep her close as he spoke to her.

This sighting comes seven months after it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols after getting back together with his ex, Khloe Kardashian. It was the third time Tristan had publicly been caught cheating on the reality star. The scandal played out on season one of The Kardashians in June. Khloe admitted to feeling “humiliated” by what Tristan did.

However, she also has a daughter, True Thompson, with Tristan, and is doing everything to make sure that the four-year-old maintains a relationship with her father. In fact, the exes reunited for Father’s Day so True could celebrate her dad. Although Khloe took Tristan back after his last two cheating scandals, though, she has insisted that this paternity scandal is the last straw.

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Cutest Couple Pics

“I think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me,” Khloe admitted in an interview with ABC back in April. Tristan and Maralee conceived their son in March when they slept together while Tristan was on the road for basketball in Houston. On The Kardashians, it was revealed that Khloe had just thrown him a 30th birthday party before the affair took place. She did not learn about the baby or paternity lawsuit until the documents leaked at the end of 2021. Khloe received an early morning phone call from Kim Kardashian, who broke the news at the same time the rest of the public found out.