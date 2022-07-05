Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 16, Gets New Nose Piercing After Mom Loses Custody: Video

Alana Thompson, 16, also known as “Honey Boo Boo”, is sparkling more than ever! The reality television star showed off a second nose piercing in a video shared on her Instagram page last week as she promoted her new merchandise availability. Alana originally had a stud on just her right nostril, which she was rocking for more than a year, before seemingly adding a new stud to her left nostril. She made no mention of the new jewelry in her promotional video, although fans quickly noticed. “Love the double nose piercings super cute!” one viewer exclaimed. “I love your nose piercings !!! They look amazing on you,” another added in agreement.

Alana seemed stoked about her new t-shirts, which she promised fans there would be more of in the future. “I made them myself, so they’re my favorite designs,” she gushed. “I will have more in the future, but for right now, this is what we have and I think you guys are really gonna love them.”

The new nose piercing followed a heavy news month for the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star. On June 1, Alana’s 22-year-old sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, was granted full custody of Alana, who had been living under her care since 2019 after their mother Mama June Shannon, 42, and her then-boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested on drug possession charges. Mama June broke her silence on the matter just under two weeks after news of the ruling came out. “Alana made that choice to stay in that environment,” Mama June told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-tea while promoting her own show, Mama June: Road to Redemption.

She continued, “People don’t understand the custody thing. It’s not like somebody ‘lost custody.’ In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year and [Alana] had been with [Lauryn] in my addiction.” She added, “Well, at the age of 12, you’re able to make your choice.” Lauryn will serve as Alana’s legal guardian until she’s 18 years old in 2023.

Furthermore, there were rumors that Alana was engaged to her 20-year-old beau, Dralin Carswell, after she was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger. However, her representative told Page Six the accessory was “just a ring.” The pair had been dating for well over a year since making their relationship Instagram official in Sept. 2021. Cameras were rolling when Alana introduced her older boyfriend in an April episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption.