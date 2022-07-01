Todd & Julie Chrisley Reveal How Friends Reacted To Tax Fraud Verdict: ‘This Is A Telling Time’

Todd & Julie Chrisley appear to be learning what it means to have fair-weather friends. The Chrisley Knows Best vets opened up about how the people in their life reacted after the reality stars were found guilty of tax fraud on June 7 and now face up to 30 years in prison. “This is a telling time for us as a family… of people who have reached out and of people who haven’t reached out,” Julie explained on a new episode of the pair’s podcast Chrisley Confessions.

Todd agreed, however, he admitted that the couple did receive “an overflowing of love and support that far outweighs any negativity.” He added, “We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone.”

According to June 7 court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Todd & Julie allegedly conspired for years to defraud banks and hide money from the IRS. The couple, who were first indicted in August 2019, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns.

Three days after the Atlanta jury of 12 people found the couple guilty, Todd was seen for the first time publicly outside his Nashville home. The embattled reality star, who is on house arrest, appeared in his driveway to accept what appeared to be baked goods from his 24-year-old daughter Savannah Chrisley.

Meanwhile, Savannah recently spoke out for the first time after the news of her parents’ guilty verdict. She shared a heartfelt message to Instagram about how she is dealing with the devastating news, telling her 2 million followers that she will “continue to stand by” her family and “fight for justice.”

“Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can,” Savannah wrote. “I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”