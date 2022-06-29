Megan Fox Looks Like Barbie In Latex Hot Pink Crop Top & Mini Skirt

Megan Fox is always making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in NYC on June 28. The 36-year-old looked like Barbie when she rocked a head-to-toe neon, metallic pink outfit featuring a tight crop top and matching high-waisted mini skirt.

Megan rocked the fuchsia The Andamane Julia Metallic-Finish Crop Top that had a high neck and cutouts on the shoulders. She styled the tight top with a matching The Andamane Metallic-Finish Gathered Skirt which had trucking down the entire front and was skintight. The mini skirt featured a little slit on the front that put her toned legs on display.

Megan’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were showcased in this sexy outfit and she accessorized with pink Femme London Lace Up Sandals and a super tiny L’alingi Micro Eternity Crystal Top Handle Bag.

As for her glam, Megan rocked bubblegum pink hair that was down and pin-straight while parted in the middle. She rocked a pink smokey eye with thick cat-eye liner and voluminous lashes while a pink matte lip completed her look.

Megan has been loving the color pink lately and aside from this look, she attended Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink movie premiere the day before when she rocked a pink mini dress.

For the occasion, Megan rocked a skintight Nensi Dojaka Asymmetric Strap Fitted Mini Dress that had a plunging cutout chest with spaghetti straps. The rest of the dress featured a fitted pink skirt that highlighted her toned frame. She accessorized with her same pink hair and lace-up, light pink strappy leather sandals.