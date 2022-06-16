Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Share Passionate Kiss In Trailer For His New Documentary: Video

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox immortalized their red-hot romance in the upcoming documentary ‘Life In Pink.’ Hulu dropped the first trailer for the film about the rapper/rock star’s rise to fame on Thursday, June 16 and towards the end of the 3-minute clip, Hollywood’s It couple are seen sharing a passionate kiss. The “Bad Things” singer (real name Colson Baker), 31, packs on the PDA with his actress fiancée, 35, backstage as he gets ready to woo an adoring crowd. “Life wasn’t always like this… I just don’t think anyone saw me coming,” Kelly says in the opening.

Throughout the rest of the video, which can be seen above, Machine Gun Kelly narrates his rise to fame from the mean streets of Cleveland to the glamourous recording studios in Tinseltown, where he lays down tracks with none other than his BFF Travis Barker. “We made such an incredible piece of work,’ the Blink-182 drummer says. “For me, it was like working on a Blink album. I loved it like it was my own.”

Fans also get a glimpse of Kelly’s life as a father of one, as he rushes to make his 12-year-old daughter, Casie’s, volleyball game. Then his childhood buddy reveals that Kelly’s father “ended up kicking him out,’ which led the friends to sharing a basement together. “I transferred all my own pain into music,” Kelly says, before acknowledging that he tried to reconcile with his father towards the end of his life. “I’m so sorry for how we lived this life together,” Kelly says about his late dad. “We’ll do it better on the next one.”

View Related Gallery Megan Fox -- Pics Of The Actress Megan Fox Ferrari's 60th Anniversary Gala, Los Angeles, America - 11 Oct 2014 Ferrari's 60th Anniversary Gala Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox was seen eloquently balancing hotness with momness while wearing patriotic star spangled jeans in Los Angeles. Megan enjoyed sushi with two of her kids at Sugarfish in LA. Pictured: Megan Fox, Kids BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Meanwhile, when MGK and Megan aren’t smooching each other in front of a documentary crew, the pair are planning their nuptials, as they shocked fans by getting engaged in the beginning of the year. The proposal seems to have been on MGK’s mind for a while now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the “Emo Girl” hitmaker was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”