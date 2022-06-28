Wendy Willams Launching Podcast With Kardashian & Trump Family Lined Up As Guests: Report

After years as a daytime talk show host, Wendy Williams is reportedly ready to take on podcasting as her next venture -- and she already has big plans for it!

By:
June 28, 2022 2:41PM EDT
wendy williams
View gallery
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
New York, NY - Wendy Williams and Jason Lee attend the Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard Hotel in New York, NY. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Jason Lee BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Wendy Williams‘ talk show may be over, but she’s not ready to give up her title as the Queen of All Media. Paparazzi caught Wendy out on the evening of June 27 and asked whether she had any future projects coming up. “Podcast, of course,” she said in the video, obtained by TMZ. “Which will make more money for me than doing the TV show!”

Wendy’s manager also confirmed the podcast venture, and said that he will be executive producing the program. The longtime talk show host has reportedly already been in contact with the Kardashians to appear on an episode, as well as an unidentified member of the Trump family, according to Wendy’s manager. She also spoke to Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe about appearing, the manager claims.

wendy williams
Wendy Williams receiving her Walk of Fame star. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Aside from confirming Wendy’s goals of having a podcast in the future, Wendy and her manager did not reveal an expected start date or any further specifics about the plans. Wendy’s talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, ended its run in 2022 after 14 years on the air. The show is being replaced by Sherri Shepherd’s new show, Sherri.

The decision to end The Wendy Williams Show came amidst several years of health issues for Wendy. It began on Halloween 2017 when she fainted during her live show. However, she returned to set one day later. At the beginning of 2018, Wendy revealed that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and she took a three-week hiatus from hosting her show.

Wendy took another brief hiatus in February/March of 2019 following a shoulder injury and complications from her Graves’ disease. In the fall of 2021, the start of her show was delayed after she contracted COVID-19. When the talk show did return, Wendy was still not in the purple chair. Instead, the season aired with a slew of rotating guest hosts.

Although Wendy previously vowed to return to our televisions, it looks like she’s now changing her tune to focus on podcasting. However, she reportedly hasn’t ruled out appearances on shows like The View or The Real Housewives franchise, according to TMZ.

More From Our Partners

ad