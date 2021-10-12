See Message

Wendy Williams’ Return To Talk Show Pushed Back Amidst ‘Serious Complications’ From Illness

Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams wears a full-length Leopard Print dress as she left dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Pictured: Wendy WIlliams Ref: SPL5123220 191019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams celebrates at Mr Chow restaurant after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Beverly Hills. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Wendy Williams. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529742_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will return on October 18, but with a slate of guest co-hosts. Wendy, meanwhile, will continue recovering from her health issues at home.

Wendy Williams‘ ongoing health issues have once again delayed her return to her eponymous daytime talk show. As the 57-year-old host continues to deal with health struggles stemming from Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, The Wendy Williams Show announced on Tuesday (Oct. 12) that season 13 will finally premiere next Monday, October 18 — but without Wendy. Instead, the new season will kick off “with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly,” the show revealed in a statement shared to Instagram.

Wendy, meanwhile, “continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the show said. The statement continued, “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

“Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years,” the show’s IG account said. “We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams (Photo: Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Wendy Williams: Photos Of The Talk Show Host

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wendy Williams looks frail as she arrives home with her son Kevin Hunter Jr and a helper pushing her in a wheelchair. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter Jr BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot new item, Wendy Williams and Ray J hold hands as they leave her New York Apartment. Pictured: Wendy Williams,Ray J Ref: SPL5235146 280621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Wendy Williams and Ray J walk arm-in-arm as they head to work in New York City. Wendy Williams recently wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne before the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. Pictured: Wendy Williams,Ray J Ref: SPL5235149 280621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show was originally delayed from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 after the host contracted COVID, despite her being vaccinated. Days before that premiere change was announced, the show confirmed that Wendy was “dealing with some ongoing health issues” and therefore wouldn’t be participating in promotional activities for the new season. It was also stated that she would be “undergoing further evaluations.”

Wendy has been open in the past about her health issues, which includes Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, as well as lymphedema. In May, the mother of one told her fans that her lymphedema diagnosis “is not curable, only manageable.” She revealed the hyperthyroidism diagnosis to her viewers live on air during a July 2019 episode of her show.