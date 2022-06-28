Noah Cyrus Sizzles In Tiny String Bikini Top On Walk With Boyfriend In LA

Noah Cyrus tried to beat the heat of Los Angeles on June 27 by taking to the streets in a brown triangle bikini top and a pair of black baggy sweats. The 22-year-old paired the laid-back look with black slides and carried a blue-gray hoodie in her right arm. The “July” singer kept cool by hydrating with mineral water and a Hailey Bieber Strawberry Smoothie from the California-based health-food store, Erewhon. She was photographed walking alongside her boyfriend, who was wearing a Pink Floyd tee, black skinny jeans, and black boots.

The youngest child of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus was spotted the same day she announced both good and bad news about her upcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. First, she announced the 10-song track list on the album. “i’m so proud of each song and am so honored to share a duet with the one and only Benjamin Gibbard on this record … i’ve been a huge fan since i was a kid,” she gushed. Then, she announced a “tincy wincy minor issue”: her album release date has been pushed back due to “manufacturing delays”. After announcing the new date would be September 16, she concluded, “i love u all and thank u for supporting me and staying with me all these years – it’s still the beginning!!! the first album IS almost yours and I can’t wait for you to have it.”

Noah has been promoting her album all year, and even wiped her Instagram feed clean to focus on sharing content nearly 100 percent related to her project. On May 13, the Tennessee native released a super personal song about her addiction to prescription pills titled “Mr. Perocet.” Alongside a short clip of herself performing the song, she wrote, “Mr. Percocet is out now – opening up about this is really hard but i think it’s finally time: in 2018 i was introduced to using prescription pills (downers like xanax and percocet) as a way to socialize and party and fit in with the people i was surrounding myself with. as time went by it became a crutch for my anxiety and depression and i became completely addicted to the pills i was taking and lost any hope i had left to live.” She then said when the coronavirus pandemic struck, she became even more “consumed by the drugs,” which was only influenced further by her “partner at the time” who also had substance abuse issues.

“i’m happy to say i’ve made a lot of progress and put in a lot of work to be here making music and living my life happily for the first time in what seems like forever,” Noah continued. “it has now been over a year since i ditched the prescription downers at the end of Dec 2020. as i look back now i see how worrisome my behavior was, especially throughout quarantine. i was putting myself out there publicly in a way that was completely filtered through the haze of substance abuse. i guess telling everyone this is a way to provide some context for what’s been going on and to thank you for sticking by me. hopefully the music off of this album and my honesty can provide some solace to people going through similar stuff.”

In January 2020, Noah sparked dating rumors with Machine Gun Kelly after they were seen heading to a Grammys after-party together. Then in April, she was spotted riding around Los Angeles with her ex-boyfriend Lil Xan in his Mercedes G-Wagon. Noah and Tana Mongeau were thought to be an item in 2020, and even dressed up in iconic 2000s outfits originally worn by Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.