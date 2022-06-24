Tom Cruise Puts His Bulging Biceps On Display As He Arrives In London On A Helicopter

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly on top of the world after his Top Gun: Maverick became a box-office smash when it kicked off the summer movie season. The handsome movie star, who will be turning 60 years young in one week, was spotted exiting a private helicopter in London on Friday, June 24. Flashing his megawatt smile and flexing his bulging biceps, Tom rocked a light blue polo shirt and pair of dark denim pants while he made his way through the airport carrying a backpack.

The scene was quite reminiscent of Tom’s recent trip to South Africa, where he was all smiles as he applauded a group of ecstatic locals who were singing the famous theme song to 1986’s Top Gun. Tom was in the country to continue filming the latest Mission Impossible. Per usual, Tom was handling his own stunts, as he has done so on past productions, including Mission: Impossible 7, which is scheduled to be released in 2022 and stars his rumored now ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

However, the eighth chapter in the series, scheduled for a July 22, 2023 release, had Tom taking his stunt performing one step further by investing in private flying lessons to deftly handle an antique Boeing Stearman plane for some action scenes. At the time, Tom gave a sneak peek into how all the action unfolds, as he was spotted on the ground in a jumpsuit and helmet. Surrounded by the production crew, the actor was placed in a harness, which was secured to the wing of the Boeing Stearman biplane with a series of metal rods. Movie-making magic at its finest!

Meanwhile, Tom recently made a rare public appearance with his son Connor, 26, at a baseball game in San Francisco. He shares Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, whom he was married to from 1990 and 2001. The former couple also share daughter Isabella, 28. Tom also shares daughter Suri, 15, with ex Katie Holmes. The two split in 2016 after six years of marriage.