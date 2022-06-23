Kate Middleton & Prince William Marvel At Their First Joint Portrait In UK Museum: Photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were totally in awe of the gorgeous portrait of the both of them on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum.

June 23, 2022 10:27AM EDT
kate middleton, prince william
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/REX/Shutterstock (1310831b) Prince William Prince William with his bride Catherine the Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Official Portraits of the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, London, Britain - 29 Apr 2011 Official Royal Wedding pictures released by Clarence House show the bride and groom in the throne room at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids and Page boys along with other members of the Royal Family
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge view a portrait of of themselves painted by artist Jamie Coreth. Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge official joint portrait released, Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge, UK - 23 Jun 2022
This undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace shows a new portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge painted by Jamie Coreth, which will go on display at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum, in Cambridge, England. The piece, painted by award-winning portrait artist, Jamie Coreth, was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, which is held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, as a gift to CambridgeshireRoyals, Cambridge, United Kingdom - 23 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Prince William and Kate Middleton stunned both in real life and in their new joint portrait on display at the UK’s Fitzwilliam Museum. The Royal couple were spotted taking a look at the new piece by Jamie Coreth on Thursday, June 23. William, 40, and Kate, 40, both seemed very impressed by the portrait, which features a spot-on representation of both of them.

William and Kate looked very pleased with the way that their portrait turned out. (Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

For the special unveiling, Kate looked gorgeous in a light periwinkle coat and gray high heels. William rocked a classic, dark blue suit for the occasion. In the portrait, William went for a similar dapper look with a blue tie, while his wife looked beautiful in a long green dress.

To celebrate the portrait’s debut, the couple also shared a photo of the picture and wrote just how excited they were for it to make its debut. “Delighted to see this new portrait unveiled at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge today!” they wrote on their social media accounts.

The portrait by Jamie Coreth is a realistic representation of both Kate and William. (Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock)

Now that the portrait is shown for public viewing, the artist has also spoken about what an honor it was to paint the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “A surreal and extraordinary experience to have had my painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled today at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture,” Jamie Coreth wrote in an Instagram caption of the picture.

Besides their joint portrait making its debut, William and Kate also made a pretty big move earlier in June. The couple moved to Windsor to be closer to the prince’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, to spend more time with her. “She’s 96 years old, that’s not lost on anyone in the family, every moment with her is precious,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively.

