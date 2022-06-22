Kristen Doute & Alex Menache Split: ‘VPR’ Couple Ends Romance After 2 Years

Vanderpump Rules‘ Kristen Doute is single. The 39-year-old reality star revealed her breakup from boyfriend of two years Alex Menache via a sentimental post to her Instagram Story on June 21. “moving day is hard. leaving memories behind is even harder. sending anyone having a DAY like this lots of love,” she captioned a selfie from her home she shared with Alex for about six months. In the photo, she wore a blue hoodie and wore her brunette locks in a bun. She appeared to be wearing no makeup. In another shot, which showed her posing in front of a black mirror, Kristen continued her goodbye to her old life. “bye beautiful home. we had so many awesome memories… as heavy as it is, my current mood is gratitude.”

Kristen didn’t have to take on the heartbreaking task of leaving her home alone. She was accompanied by her friend Zack Wickham, and in a video of them sitting outside, she gave fans further insight into her day. “Yeah guys today is a really sad day but I got my bestie, my ride or die, helping me through it all,” she said with tears welling up in her eyes. “With a box of Kleenex.” Zack then reminded her of “the most important” helper: a bottle of wine. “I love you,” Kristen added as she began to cry.

Kristen later confirmed the split by responding to comments left by concerned fans. In reply to one user who said they simply want her to find “the one”, she said, “same, but it didn’t work out. Alex is a wonderful man who I love and respect very much.” And in reply to another person who assumed she was going to get back together with ex-boyfriend Brian Carter, the former Bravo star noted, “Carter and I are friends. Nothing more. Period. Everyone stop speculating.”

Kristen and Alex began dating in 2020 and went Instagram official on May 15 of that year when Kristen shared a selfie with Alex in his swim trunks. “he wanted a photo with his hair done but this is my Instagram,” she wrote in the caption. Alex was soaking wet in the photo and appeared to have just hopped out of the pool before taking the casual selfie with Kristen.

Alex last appeared on Kristen’s Instagram page on Christmas. They posed in their festive pajamas in front of a lit-up tree with their dogs and looked as merry as ever. “christmas day will always be just as long as we have we,” Kristen sweetly wrote.

Although going through a breakup is never easy, it’s comforting to see Kristen has the support of her friends and fans as she heals.