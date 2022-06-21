Offset Looks Buff As He Goes Shirtless At Waterpark With Cardi B & Daughter Kulture

Cardi B, 29, followed up a joyful Father’s Day post with another equally as joyful one to her Instagram story. The rapper took to her Instagram story to share several clips of her and her husband Offset, 30, enjoying a day at a waterpark with their daughter Kulture, 3. The Migos member was shirtless and looked buff in only black shorts as he slid down one of the slides with his mini me, in one clip, and the duo even shook their hips during a little dance after they landed to show off their excitement.

Little Kulture had two pigtails in her hair and wore a blue bodysuit with floaties over her as she splished and splashed throughout the fun water-themed activities. She was all smiles most of the time and even yelped with joy at one point, as she kept cool in the indoor location. Offset also looked as thrilled as could be as he followed his little girl’s lead and took in the memorable moments.

Cardi, who watched from the sidelines most of the time as Offset and Kulture took on the water slides, looked gorgeous in a long green patterned dress. She also rocked long blue nails and accessorized with sunglasses as her hair was down. She kept flashing smiles while watching two of the most closest people in her life making precious memories together.

Cardi B and Offset enjoy a fun family day at Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream. Official photos from the New Jersey entertainment complex show the hip hop couple had a splashing time at the world's largest indoor wave pool with daughter Kulture. Smiling Cardi looked on proudly as hands-on dad Offset played in the water with their little girl. Son Wave was also with the group but was not pictured. The "Bodak Yellow" star also ventured into the water as she paddled while laughing and playing with Kulture, keeping her famous curves covered in a bright sarong wrap she bought at the Dreamworks Water Park Gift Shop. Offset seemed to be having a great time with his friends on Shrek's Sinkhole Slammer.

Cardi’s latest videos come after she shared sweet videos of her surprising Offset on Father’s Day. The doting wife and four of his five kids presented him with a delicious-looking breakfast in bed before he went downstairs to more surprises that include Father’s Day balloons and gifts. The proud parent hugged each kid who handed him a gift and read the cards out loud before he expressed appreciation.

In addition to Kulture, Cardi and Offset share their nine-month-old son Wave together. The “Bodak Yellow” creator has recently shared some awesome posts featuring her hubby and youngest child as well. One of them included a video that showed the tot kicking his legs and dancing as his loving dad held him and laughed before giving him a kiss.