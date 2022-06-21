Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In Tiny Striped Bikini In Sexy Mirror Selfie

Kendall Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of her hanging by the pool with her dog. The supermodel rocked a tiny striped string bikini while posing for a sexy mirror selfie.

Kendall rocked a dark striped Heavy Manners Boots Triangle Front Tie Top with the matching Heavy Manners Boots High Cut Cheeky Bottoms. She accessorized her look with an Emi Jay Big Effing Claw Clip in Moon Angel and a green Chris Stapleton Green 47 Brand Dad Hat.

Kendall has been wearing a ton of bikinis lately and aside from this one, she was just at the beach in Malibu this past weekend with her friend Fai Khadra, when she wore a tiny blue triangle bikini top.

View Related Gallery KarJenner Sisters In Bikinis: See Photos Of Kim & More Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kendall rocked a Sommer Swim bikini that had a blue top with double straps and a low-cut neckline. She styled the bikini top with a pair of high-waisted, super short gray elastic shorts, a gold necklace, and black rectangle sunglasses.

Kendall spent the day tanning on the beach and running around with her dog. We couldn’t help but notice that her bikini was the same top that she wore on Memorial Day weekend.

She rocked the teal Daria Bralette Bikini Top in Sirius with a pair of the matching Rocha Cheeky Bikini Bottoms and black rectangular sunglasses. She captioned the photo with just a smiley face and her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented, “The most gorgeous.”