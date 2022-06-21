Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In Tiny Striped Bikini In Sexy Mirror Selfie

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous when she wore a tiny striped bikini while lounging by the pool.

June 21, 2022 12:43PM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of her hanging by the pool with her dog. The supermodel rocked a tiny striped string bikini while posing for a sexy mirror selfie.

Kendall rocked a dark striped Heavy Manners Boots Triangle Front Tie Top with the matching Heavy Manners Boots High Cut Cheeky Bottoms. She accessorized her look with an Emi Jay Big Effing Claw Clip in Moon Angel and a green Chris Stapleton Green 47 Brand Dad Hat.

Kendall has been wearing a ton of bikinis lately and aside from this one, she was just at the beach in Malibu this past weekend with her friend Fai Khadra, when she wore a tiny blue triangle bikini top.

Kendall rocked a Sommer Swim bikini that had a blue top with double straps and a low-cut neckline. She styled the bikini top with a pair of high-waisted, super short gray elastic shorts, a gold necklace, and black rectangle sunglasses.

Kendall spent the day tanning on the beach and running around with her dog. We couldn’t help but notice that her bikini was the same top that she wore on Memorial Day weekend.

She rocked the teal Daria Bralette Bikini Top in Sirius with a pair of the matching Rocha Cheeky Bikini Bottoms and black rectangular sunglasses. She captioned the photo with just a smiley face and her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented, “The most gorgeous.”

