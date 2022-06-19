Sharna Burgess: Why Father’s Day Will Be ‘Bittersweet’ As She Celebrates Brian Austin Green

Although a shadow will be cast over the day for Sharna, she is 'excited' to celebrate Father's Day with Brian, who shares three sons with Megan Fox and one with Vanessa Marcil.

June 19, 2022 11:35AM EDT
Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting their baby real soon
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess soak up the sun in Hawaii as they continue to enjoy their babymoon. The couple who recently revealed they are expecting their first child together have lots more to celebrate it seems since Brian recently finalized his divorce from Megan Fox. Brian shares kids, Noah, Bondi and Journey with ex Megan Fox and son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Brian and Sharna began dating just five months after Green split from Megan ending their ten year marriage in May 2020. Fox is now engaged to MGK.
Image Credit: MEGA

Sharna Burgess is undoubtedly looking forward to spending Father’s Day with her beau Brian Austin Green as the couple are expecting their first child together in July! A source close to the Dancing with the Stars pro EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sharna is “excited” to join Brian as he celebrates the holiday with his four sons; he shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 5 with ex Megan Fox and Kassius Marcil-Green, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expected to celebrate Father’s Day together. (MEGA)

“Brian is going to have the boys for Father’s Day and Sharna will likely tag along and spend some family time together,” the insider explained. “Brian has been such a huge support system and so Sharna wants to make it a point to celebrate him on Father’s Day. They’ll have the boys and just have a nice weekend together.”

The celebrations will most likely be at home for the couple because “Sharna hasn’t been feeling like going out much lately since she’s literally ready to pop,” according to the source, who went on to say that Sharna is “loving every moment of being pregnant,” but she is ready to welcome the child and begin the “next chapter of parenthood.”

While the day will certainly be filled with merriment, a shadow will be cast over it for Sharna, as her father, Raymond, passed away at the age of 73 on Jan. 28. “As much as she’s excited to celebrate Father’s Day for Brian, it’s also going to be bittersweet for her since she lost her own dad earlier this year,” the source added. However, Sharna feels “so blessed” that Brian got to meet Raymond and that “she had her father’s blessing before he passed.”

At the start of February, Sharna and Brian revealed they were pregnant. Another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sharna has always known she wanted to be a mother. “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them,” the insider added. “It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child.”

