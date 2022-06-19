Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf.

The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.

The 43-year-old rapper welcomed her first child with her husband, race car driver and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper on February 1, 2022. She posted the exciting news to her Instagram account on February 10, showing a photo of an adorable baby boy wrapped up in a blue blanket.

View Related Gallery 35 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Perry takes Daisy Dove and her mom Mary Perry to enjoy a day at the park in Los Angeles. The American Idol host was seen cutting a casual figure in blue sweats and a pair of Birkenstocks for the outing. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Our beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022” she captioned, followed by a loving blue heart emoji. “Words can’t describe this feeling” she added. Stars such as Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Williams, and Brandy also shared their congratulations.

Eve announced that she was expecting her first child with Maximillion on October 15, 2021 via Instagram. She celebrated her baby shower that December, showing off her baby bump while looking glowing in a classy satin red maternity gown.

Eve married Maximillion in 2014, and their lavish wedding was held in Spain, which made her a stepmom to his four children. Clearly a woman with maternal instincts at heart, the rapper opened up to People magazine in December of 2020 on how her husband’s children from a previous marriage has blessed her life.

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life,” she told the outlet. “They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing’,” she added.