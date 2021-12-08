See Pics

Eve, 43, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From Baby Shower

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock US rapper Eve arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards
US rapper Eve arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California, USA, 05 May 2019. Arrivals - 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Pasadena, USA - 05 May 2019
US rapper Eve arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019. Arrivals - 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Rapper/songwriter Eve presented the I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards at the Atlanta Civic Center, in Atlanta, Ga BET Hip Hop Awards in - Show, Atlanta, USA
US rapper/actress Eve arrives for the world premiere of 'Fast and Furious presents Hobbs and Shaw' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 July 2019. The movie will be released in the US on 02 August 2019. World premiere of Fast and Furious presents Hobbs and Shaw, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower.

Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.

“#photodump #babyshower in October thanku @ejlefton for the most amazing day!!!” she wrote in a caption, thanking friend Erin Lefton. “And thank u to all you ladies for making me feel so special!!! I’ve been meaning to post these for weeks!!! pic number 1 is me and my momma,” she also wrote, shouting out her mom Julia Wilch-Jeffers.

EVe
Eve arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards. (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock US)

The former co-host of The Talk confirmed she was expecting her first child with race car driver and entrepreneur husband Maximillion Cooper via Instagram on October 15. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” Eve wrote at the time, stunning in a sheer black top and chain detail newsboy cap. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!” she also said, confirming the baby is coming in Feb. 2022 — meaning she’s set to give birth in just two short months.

Eve and Maximillion, 49, married back in 2014 with a lavish ceremony at the Blue Marlin, Cala Jondal Beach in Ibiza, Spain. The nuptials came after four years of dating, and also made the GRAMMY winner step-mom to his brood: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 18, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13, with ex-wife Julie Brangstrup (the two were married from 2003 until 2010).

The rapper previously opened up about her “amazing” step kids who she’s known for over a decade. “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life,” Eve said to PEOPLE magazine in Dec. 2020. “They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing’,” she added.