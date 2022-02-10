Eve’s Baby Born: Rapper, 43, Welcomes Her 1st Child With Husband & Reveals His Name

Eve shared an adorable photo of her baby boy on social media and said that ‘words can’t describe this feeling.’

Eve‘s a mom! The rapper and actress, 43, welcomed her first child, a son, with race car driver and entrepreneur husband Maximillion Cooper, 49, on Feb. 1. She shared the big news with her fans over a week later, by posting a precious photo of her baby boy to Instagram on Feb. 10. She also revealed her son’s name is Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

Eve’s newborn was all wrapped up in a blue blanket inside his crib in the photo. “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙 ,” she wrote in her caption. The “Satisfaction” songstress added, “Words can’t describe this feeling.” She tagged her husband in the post, who shared the same image of their son on his own IG page. “Let the wild rumpus begin!” Maximillion added in his caption.

Eve and Maximillion got so many congratulatory messages about their son’s birth. Fellow mom Naomi Campbell commented on Eve’s post, “Congratulations @therealeve and welcome to the world precious Wilde, play dates please.” Vanessa Williams, NeNe Leakes, Brandy, Kelly Rowland, and more stars similarly congrulated the new mom on her bundle of joy.

The former co-host of The Talk confirmed she was expecting her first child with her hubby via Instagram on October 15. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” Eve wrote at the time, stunning in a sheer black top and chain detail newsboy cap. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!” She celebrated her baby shower in Dec. 2021 and posted several gorgeous photos from the occasion. She wore a silk red wrap dress to the event, which was attended by her mom Julia Wilch-Jeffers, actress Nadine Velazquez, former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton, among others.

Eve and Maximillion married back in 2014 with a lavish ceremony at the Blue Marlin, Cala Jondal Beach in Ibiza, Spain. The nuptials came after four years of dating, and also made the GRAMMY winner step-mom to his brood: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 18, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13, with ex-wife Julie Brangstrup (the two were married from 2003 until 2010).