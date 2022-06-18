Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme, 14, Perform ‘Let’s Get Loud’ Together At Dodger Stadium

Jennifer Lopez, 52, proved talent runs in the family when she brought along her 14-year-old daughter Emme to sing with her at one of her latest appearances. The singer performed with the teen at the Los Angeles Dodger Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 16 and belted out various epic songs like her popular “Get Loud” tune and a cover of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.” They both appeared confident and thrilled to be on stage in front of the large crowd and shared tender moments as they hugged each other and smiled.

Jennifer wore a bright and gorgeous turquoise ensemble while Emme rocked a loose red button-down top and matching shorts. The doting mom also had her hair down with the look as her mini me sported a black baseball cap. The duo also sang the classic Bruce Springsteen jam “Born in the U.S.A.” during their time in the spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme singing “A Thoughts Years” tonight at Blue Diamond Gala. pic.twitter.com/T6fRgVG50i — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) June 17, 2022

Jennifer and Emme’s latest performance together comes after they made headlines when the mother-of-two, who shares Emme and her twin brother Max with ex Marc Anthony, teared up while talking about Emme singing alongside her during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The heart wrenching moment happened during an interview she did for her new Netflix documentary, Halftime.

“I wanted Emme to sit in the cage. Putting her on that big stage, although it would seem, like, scary for a lot of people, she doesn’t feel nervous because she’s next to me. So she knows that she’s gonna be safe up there,” Jennifer said about her daughter’s life-changing moment.

“I said, ‘You look right down that camera, and you tell every little girl in the world to get loud and to never ever back down from bringing light to injustice.’ And, so that was…That was a big part of it for me,” she tearfully continued. “And it was important. And I wanted to come out, after she did that, draped in the American flag, because I’m proud to be an American, but also I am not just American. I’m also Puerto Rican. And I wanted the flip side of that to be a Puerto Rican flag.”