Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.

According to E! News, an eyewitness deemed the duo to be “in a good mood,” and said they laughed as they exited Capo. While Connor is clearly Hollywood royalty, he has successfully avoided a life in the entertainment industry and is reportedly an outdoorsman and fishing enthusiast who resides in Florida. He also loves barbecuing and launched a career as a food influencer back in 2021. Born in 1995, Connor Antony and his sister Isabella Jane, 29, were adopted by the world-famous couple at the height of their fame. The actors were married from 1990-2001.

Oscar winner Nicole went on to marry Keith Urban, with whom she has two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. And rounding out his cadre of sisters is Suri, 16, whom dad Tom had during his marriage with Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes. While Connor isn’t often seen with his parents, his dad once told Esquire that he was dedicated to always being there for Connor, Isabella, and Suri. “If I say I’m gonna take your call anytime you need me, and I’m in the middle of something on set, my world is gonna stop for you,” he told the magazine in 2010. “I made that promise to all of my kids…I know I’ve accomplished that. When I think of my successes, it’s right up there.”

It’s something the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 59, always wanted. “I always loved kids, but it was more than that,” he told Esquire. “It was this thought: What would it be like, being a father? Being the kind of guy who takes care of things?” In the end, Tom said of parenting, “you just want to feel like you gave it your all.”