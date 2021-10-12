See Pic

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Seen In Rare Photo While Out In LA

Jvshvisions / BACKGRID
Suri Cruise, Tom Cruise and Connor Cruise Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award presentation, inside, Waldorf Astoria Ballroom, New York, America - 12 Jun 2012 Tom Cruise was honoured at the Friars Club with the Entertainment Icon Award. The Friars Club is a private club in New York City famous for its celebrity roasts. Founded in 1904, this is only the fourth time in the club’s history that the Entertainment Icon Award award has been given. The other three recipients of this award were Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks and Frank Sinatra
Actor Tom Cruise, middle right, waves during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, in San Francisco NLDS Dodgers Giants Baseball, San Francisco, United States - 09 Oct 2021
Actor Tom Cruise smiles during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, in San Francisco NLDS Dodgers Giants Baseball, San Francisco, United States - 09 Oct 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Actor Tom Cruise arrives with his daughter Suri, son Connor, wife Katie Holmes and Cameron Diaz for Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 07 Feb 2010 Pictured: Tom Cruise; Katie Holmes; Suri Cruise; ; Conor Cruise; Cameron Diaz. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA493908_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
A few days after attending a baseball game with dad Tom, Connor Cruise was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills.

Connor Cruise stepped out with a pal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The 26-year-old son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman was photographed as he made his way to a red Ferrari. He looked comfortable and casual in a blue long sleeve, dark denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Connor Cruise in Beverly Hills on October 12 (Jvshvisions/BACKGRID)

The sighting comes after Connor made a rare public outing with his famous father, 59, last week. The father-son duo attended the San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in San Francisco on October 9, immersing themselves in the game and even taking selfies with fans.

These days, the Top Gun star is rarely photographed with his children, making the appearance all the more surprising. Tom and Nicole adopted Connor in the 1990s, as well as daughter Isabella, 28. The Hollywood stars were previously married between 1990 and 2001. Like Tom, Connor and Isabella are Scientologists.

While Nicole has remained largely quiet about her children and former marriage, the Big Little Lies star made rare comments about Connor and Isabella during her interview with Australia’s Who magazine in November 2018, explaining that she would never “sever” her bond with her kids despite their affiliation with the controversial church.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the 1991 Governor’s Ball (Bei/Shutterstock)

“They are able to make their own decisions,” she told the magazine. “They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance, and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

She added, “So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.” Nicole has since remarried, wedding country singer Keith Urban in 2006. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10, together. Following his split from Nicole, Tom wed actress Katie Holmes in 2006, divorcing six years later in 2012. They share daughter Suri, 15, together.

It’s unclear if Suri has any type of relationship with her half siblings, but Connor and Isabella appear to have a close sibling bond. Back in 2019, Connor shared a throwback photo with his sister on Instagram and said they were “day 1 homies.”