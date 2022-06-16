Priyanka Chopra Gives Fans A New Sneak Peek Of Daughter Malti, 4 Mos. In Rare Photo

Priyanka Chopra showed a super sweet photo of her mom Madhu holding her baby girl Malti, 4-months, on her Instagram on Thursday, June 16. While the focus was on The Matrix Resurrections star and her mama, Madhu was sweetly cradling her granddaughter in the sweet photo showing three generations of women in their family! In the caption, Priyanka, 39, wished her mom a happy birthday. “May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day,” she wrote.

The photo only showed the top of Malti’s head, but Priyanka was clearly a doting mom, looking down at her daughter, as her mom cradled her. The actress wore a cozy-looking brown sweater, while her mom wore a white top with a colorful design. Malti was wrapped in a black blanket that seemed like it had a floral pattern on it.

Priyanka shared the first family photo of her and her husband Nick Jonas, 29, with Malti (with her face covered) to celebrate Mother’s Day back in May. The couple shared the photo to celebrate the first day that Malti was home after 100 days in the NICU. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home,” Priyanka wrote in a caption, thanking the doctors, nurses and hospital staff for all their help. “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The pair had revealed that they’d welcomed a baby girl via surrogate back in January. To celebrate Priyanka’s first Mother’s Day, Nick revealed that he’d planted a citrus tree in their yard during a May appearance on The Tonight Show. After Malti spent so much time in the hospital, Nick revealed that he was so happy to have her back during a May interview on Today. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back,” he said.