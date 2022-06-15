Austin Butler Plays Elvis’ Actual Guitar At Graceland & Riley Keough Says It Was A ‘Special Experience’

The Presley family has been nothing but supportive of Austin Butler playing the King of Rock and Roll in the upcoming biopic Elvis. Riley Keough, Elvis’ granddaughter, revealed on Instagram that she spent time with Austin at Elvis’ beloved home Graceland where the actor picked up the music legend’s guitar and played it. Riley admitted that watching the 30-year-old play Elvis’ guitar was an “overwhelming” experience for her.

“We got to spend time with @austinbutler this weekend in the house, at Graceland,” she captioned two photos on Instagram. “It was such a special and overwhelming experience I haven’t quite processed. One of many sweet things that happened while we were there- Austin played my grandfather’s guitar in the house. This guitar hasn’t been played by many people. I know it was tuned by @paulmccartney once, but as far as people sitting down and playing it @austinbutler is one of very few people aside from my grandfather.”

In Riley’s photos, Austin is sitting on the couch playing Elvis’ guitar. Austin looked right at home strumming the instrument. “Elvis Presley” can be seen engraved on the neck of the guitar.

Riley and Austin have been able to spend some quality time together as the Elvis press tour gets underway. Riley’s mom, Lisa Marie Presley, and Riley’s grandmother and Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, attended the Memphis premiere of the biopic. Riley raved that Austin, Olivia DeJonge, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Tom Hanks have done “outstanding work” in the film.

Ahead of the movie’s release, Priscilla had an early screening of the film and gave the biopic her stamp of approval. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered,” she said in a statement. “Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, has accompanied Austin to the 2022 Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival. Even after this press tour is over, Austin will always be family to the Presleys. Elvis will be released in theaters everywhere on June 24.