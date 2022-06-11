Prince Charles Reportedly Convinced Queen Elizabeth To Attend Jubilee Amid Health Struggles

Queen Elizabeth was convinced by Prince Charles to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Jubilee on June 5.

By:
June 11, 2022 8:01PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth Buckingham Palace June 5, 2022
View gallery
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Duke of Cambridge 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee honoring her record breaking 70 year reign was surely a series of events to remember. Perhaps one of the most touching moments was when the 96-year-old monarch greeted a large crowd from the Buckingham Palace on June 5. During the visit, she wore a bright green coat and hat, white gloves, and a layered pearl necklace.

Queen Elizabeth Buckingham Palace June 5, 2022
Queen Elizabeth and her family at the Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2022 (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Her arrival came as a surprise to many, as she had to sit out many other Jubilee events such as a reception June 3rd, and a pageant on June 5. Due to The Queen’s declining health, the historical moment on the Buckingham Palace Balcony almost never occurred. It was thanks to a phone call from her son Prince Charles that Her Majesty decided to make a last minute appearance.

“The Queen only decided that she would go to London about three hours before the balcony appearance,” an insider source told The Daily Mail. “She was not feeling brilliant but the Prince of Wales had called her and told her she really ought to come if she could. He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come,” they added.

The decision proved to be an emotional moment for her. “The Queen was totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her – she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony,” the source also said. There, she was accompanied by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, along with her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Her great-grandchildren George, Charlotte, and Louis also stood on the balcony.

The monarch also made other memorable impressions during the 2022 Jubilee. She acted in an adorable comedy skit with Paddington The Bear. This took place before the eventful Jubilee concert featuring Alicia KeysElton JohnRod Stewart, and more.

As for what’s in store for the future during the Queen’s reign after the Jubilee concluded, The Daily Mail insider stated that she will be performing her duties remotely more often. “Over time, the Queen will revert to becoming a more virtual Queen with digital appearances and video calls,” they said.

More From Our Partners

ad