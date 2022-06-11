Prince Charles Reportedly Convinced Queen Elizabeth To Attend Jubilee Amid Health Struggles

Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee honoring her record breaking 70 year reign was surely a series of events to remember. Perhaps one of the most touching moments was when the 96-year-old monarch greeted a large crowd from the Buckingham Palace on June 5. During the visit, she wore a bright green coat and hat, white gloves, and a layered pearl necklace.

Her arrival came as a surprise to many, as she had to sit out many other Jubilee events such as a reception June 3rd, and a pageant on June 5. Due to The Queen’s declining health, the historical moment on the Buckingham Palace Balcony almost never occurred. It was thanks to a phone call from her son Prince Charles that Her Majesty decided to make a last minute appearance.

“The Queen only decided that she would go to London about three hours before the balcony appearance,” an insider source told The Daily Mail. “She was not feeling brilliant but the Prince of Wales had called her and told her she really ought to come if she could. He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come,” they added.

The decision proved to be an emotional moment for her. “The Queen was totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her – she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony,” the source also said. There, she was accompanied by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, along with her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Her great-grandchildren George, Charlotte, and Louis also stood on the balcony.

The monarch also made other memorable impressions during the 2022 Jubilee. She acted in an adorable comedy skit with Paddington The Bear. This took place before the eventful Jubilee concert featuring Alicia Keys, Elton John, Rod Stewart, and more.

As for what’s in store for the future during the Queen’s reign after the Jubilee concluded, The Daily Mail insider stated that she will be performing her duties remotely more often. “Over time, the Queen will revert to becoming a more virtual Queen with digital appearances and video calls,” they said.