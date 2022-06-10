Shakira Rocks Flirty Mini Dress As She Picks Up A Pizza Pie After Split From Gerard Pique: Photos

Shakira looked like she didn’t have a care in the world as she picked up a pizza in Madrid a week after announcing her split from her partner Gerard Piqué. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 45, looked sensational in a paisley mini dress during her lunchtime outing in the capital city of Spain. With a pair of cowboy boots and a set of sunglasses, Shakira was the epitome of cool, putting on a brave face in the midst of her separation.

On Saturday, the hitmaker and her soccer star partner announced the decision to split after 11 years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the former couple said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The pair share sons Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.

Shakira and Gerard met back in March 2011 on the set of Shakira’s music video for the World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” Rumors of an impending split have recently surrounded the pair after the Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported Gerard had left the family home in Barcelona and was living by himself. Shakira’s latest single called “Te Felecito” may have fanned the speculation as well, as the lyrics included, “For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention. Do not tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.”

Although the pair kept very private throughout their relationship, a guest appearance by Shakira on the podcast Planet Weirdo with Holly H in February may have signaled trouble was brewing. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker said that she and Gerard had a difference of opinion on punctuality. “My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He’s tired of waiting up,” she explained. “‘Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time.”