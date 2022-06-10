Kylie Jenner Rocks Plunging Top At Same Club As Tristan After Calling Him ‘Worst Person’

Mom's night out! Kylie Jenner took the night off from mom duty to celebrate her friends' birthday, where she risked a run-in with Tristan Thompson.

June 10, 2022 11:46AM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner looked amazing while attending a joint birthday party for her friends Stassie Karankolaou and Zack Bia on June 8. The mom-of-two wore a low-cut silver top for the outing, which she paired with baggy jeans. Kylie completed her night out look with sunglasses and her hair styled straight and sleek. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance, wearing a colorful mini dress with latex boots.

Interestingly, Tristan Thompson was also photographed heading to the party. Tristan, of course, dated Kendall and Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, on and off for five years, and they have a four-year-old daughter together. However, Khloe and Tristan split (seemingly for good) at the end of 2021 after it was revealed that he had cheated on her (again) and fathered a child following the affair.

The paternity/cheating scandal broke at the beginning of Dec. 2021, and is currently the storyline on season one of The Kardashians. The show’s June 8 episode featured Kim Kardashian finding out about the paternity lawsuit, where Tristan admitted to sleeping with the woman in question, Maralee Nichols. She frantically tried to get ahold of Khloe, but her sister was not answering.

As the family waited for Khloe to wake up and find out about the drama, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney Kardashian got together on a three-way phone call to discuss the situation. All three sisters were livid with Tristan, and Kylie even asked, “Is Tristan, like, the worst person on the planet?” It’s unclear if she and Kendall interacted with the NBA player at Stassie and Zack’s party.

Of course, at this point, the scandal has somewhat blown over, and Tristan and Khloe are on amicable terms as co-parents. “I think he’s a great guy and a great dad,” Khloe said in an April interview. “He’s just not the guy for me.” Khloe has always remained adamant that Tristan be part of their daughter’s life, and that has not changed.

