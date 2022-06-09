Rapper Kevin Gates Hits On Beyonce & Nicki Minaj In Wild New Freestyle: Listen

Rapper Kevin Gates is thirsty and he’s letting everyone know. In a freestyle rap called “Super General” the 36-year-old Louisianna native dropped on June 9, he said he desires to have sex with musicians Beyonce, 40, and Nicki Minaj, 39, and model and singer Rubi Rose. “Beyoncé need to let me hit her,” he rapped in one of his verses. Later on, he said, “I want Nicki, she need Kevin / She still playin’ around with Kenneth.” Nicki is married to Kenneth Petty and also has a son with him, who she gave birth to in 2020.

At another point in the very straightforward rap, Kevin lusted over Rubi. “Rubi Rose, I can’t wait to have your feet facing my ceilin’ / With my tongue deep in yo ass while I kiss all on yo kitty,” he stated. Rubi responded to the song via a tweet on June 9, writing, “Kevin gates freaky as hell lol.”

Kevin also seems to have opened up about a fallout between him and his wife, Dreka, 35. “Personal trainer invaded my personal space / Deep down inside it killed me,” he rapped, suggesting some infidelity occurred in their marriage. In another portion of the freestyle, he said, “Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin’/ Made the ‘Dreka’ song, lied to the world while trying to protect her image.”

View Related Gallery Beyonce's Hottest Red Carpet Looks: Met Gala, Grammys & More Beyonce Knowles 'The Lion King' film premiere, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019 Beyonce Knowles 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019 Wearing Alexander McQueen

Fans have been questioning the status of Dreka and Kevin’s relationship for a bit now, as they have not been spotted together in real life or on social media in quite some time. In June, the rapper responded to a fan who commented on his Instagram about what was going on between the couple. “Man, fall this peace and all that BS, where’s Dreka? Stop playing with us. Your real fans are inspired by you and her as a unit and example of Black Love,” the fan said. Kevin responded, “Guess I lost a fan for making myself happy.” While he did not explicitly say they were over, it was another pointer in that direction.

The rapper and wellness advocate have been together since the early 2000s and tied the knot in 2015. They share daughter Islah Koren, 9, and son Khaza Kamil, 8.

Furthermore, Kevin was videotaped in New York City on June 7 with Love and Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur, 30. A video shared by The Shade Room showed Kevin taking a picture with a fan and then lovingly grabbing Jojo around the waist. If Jojo and Kevin are an item, hopefully she won’t mind his fantasies about Beyonce, Nicki, and Rubi!