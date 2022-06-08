Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 10, Looks Just Like Mom In Long Braids

Like mother like daughter! Jessica Simpson‘s daughter, Maxwell, just made an appearance on her mom’s Instagram and looked just like mom! The 10-year-old rocked super long French braids with aqua and cobalt blue colors mixed in with her blonde locks, giving the ‘do a special twist. The pre-teen also wore an oversized Wu-Tang Clan t-shirt and took a super cool look at the camera by pulling down her orange-tinted sunglasses.

“Shades of blue,” Jessica captioned the post, also adding the tag “#MAXIDREW” for her daughter’s name.

Jessica has been sharing the most adorable moments with her daughters lately! The fashionista and shoe designer recently shared a pic of herself and daughter Birdie, 3, on her Instagram on May 23, as the two posed in a swimming pool. “Pool Yogis” Jessica captioned the photo, as she and Birdie posed in what appeared to be downward dog, smiling with their heads above water.

Jessica rocked a colorful bikini and leopard print-rimmed sunglasses, making a kissing face to the camera as Birdie looked as cute as ever by her side, smiling at her mom.

Birdie just turned 3 not too long ago, as the whole family came out for an amazing, colorful, Barbie-centric birthday for the little one on March 22! Jessica shared a gorgeous a carousel of colorful photos along with numerous videos uploaded to her Instagram stories. In the pics, Jessica wore a hot pink minidress and sported her signature blonde locks in voluptuous curls — perfect for the Barbie’s dream house theme!

In addition to Jessica taking the cutest photos of her daughters and giving them sweet celebrations, she’s also celebrating herself. She’s also been putting in the time to working on herself. In November, she celebrated being four years sober. The singer reflected on the moment she decided to be sober in 2017 with a deeply moving post. On top of that, she also recently lost 100 pounds and has been showing off the incredible results. It’s safe to say Jessica and her kids are living their best lives!