Bella Hadid Glows In Rare Makeup-Free Vacation Photos: ‘Purely Me’

Bella Hadid is taking in the South of France fresh-faced and fabulous! The model took to her Instagram on Monday, June 6 to share a series of photos taking on various poses at her resort while on vacation, and looking delightfully make-up free. “Purely me… fresh out of bed …by mista,” she wrote in the caption as she posed in numerous angles in a barely-there white halter dress with silver embellishments.

The model, 25, looked just as supermodel-ready in the above photos as she did poolside, relaxing at the Martinez Beach Bar in Cannes, France with boyfriend Marc Kalman, 33. The brunette beauty was spotted having fun under the sun in a dark blue bikini as she walked around the bar on June 4, wearing her long hair down and accessorizing with sunglasses while showing off her fit physique. She also appeared to be makeup free in that pic as she checked out her surroundings and added a blue and white patterned wrap skirt with her look at one point.

Her beau, Marc, also flaunted his toned body for the occasion, even matching with Bella in dark blue swim shorts. He also wore a necklace and joyfully took in all the rays.

View Related Gallery Bella Hadid: Photos Of The Stunning Supermodel Bella Hadid Michael Kors Spring Campaign Launch, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Feb 2019 Wearing Michael Kors, Shoes By Michael Kors Bella Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Broker at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France Cannes 2022 Broker Red Carpet, Cap D'antibes, France - 26 May 2022

Bella and Marc’s latest outing comes almost a year after they first confirmed their romance with a kissing pic on social media. The newfound lovebirds were first spotted out and about together with friends in New York City about a year ago and by the following month, she was smooching him in France during the Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival. The couple has definitely managed to stay private about their relationship, although there are times they share memorable moments with each other out in the open.

In Jan., a source told us that Bella is really “enjoying” her relationship with Marc and things have been going well. “Bella is enjoying her relationship with Marc on so many levels,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife as they also noted the couple met through “the same group of friends” before things took a romantic turn.