Bella Hadid Wears Tiny Blue Bikini In France With BF Marc Kalman: Photos

Bella Hadid, 25, looked like the perfect model for summer during her latest public outing! The brunette beauty was spotted having fun under the sun in a dark blue bikini as she walked around the Martinez Beach Bar in Cannes, France with her boyfriend Marc Kalman, 33, on Saturday. She had her long hair down and accessorized with sunglasses as she showed off her fit physique. She also appeared to be makeup free as she checked out her surroundings and added a blue and white patterned wrap skirt with her look at one point.

Marc also flaunted his toned body when he matched Bella in dark blue swim shorts. He also wore a necklace and appeared strong and confident as he enjoyed the warm rays. He looked out at the people around him and seemed comfortable and relaxed around his pretty girlfriend.

Bella and Marc’s latest outing comes almost a year after they first confirmed their romance with a kissing pic on social media. The lovebirds were first spotted out and about together with friends in New York City in June 2021 and by the next month, she was smooching him in France during the Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival. Although they’ve managed to still be pretty private about their relationship, there are times they share memorable moments with each other out in the open.

As Bella continues her work as a successful model, Marc has an impressive career of his own. The specialist has worked in merchandise design, art, and branding over the years, and has a list of popular clients. Some of them reportedly include Travis Scott, KNG Records, and the Smoke x Mirrors eyewear brand.

In Jan., a source told us that Bella is really “enjoying” her relationship with Marc and things have been going well. “Bella is enjoying her relationship with Marc on so many levels,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife as they also noted the couple met through “the same group of friends” before things took a romantic turn.

“Of course it helped that they hung in the same group of friends before dating so they got to know each other on a deeper level before taking their relationship to the next step,” the source further explained. They also added that Marc “gets along amazing with” Bella’s “family and friends.”