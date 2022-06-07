Kenedi Anderson Performs At Her High School Graduation After Sudden ‘Idol’ Exit: Watch

Kenedi Anderson returned to the stage, this time for her high school graduation in Crozet, Virginia. Kenedi shared a video of herself performing “Butterfly Fly Away” from Hannah Montana: The Movie. The American Idol alum played her guitar and was decked out in her cap and gown for her performance.

“Kinda quiet but I hope you guys like,” Kenedi captioned the video. Fans immediately took to the comments to praise Kenedi. “Could of won American Idol,” one fan wrote. Another fan commented, “I literally had chills watching this you are great.”

The past 6 months have been busy for Kenedi. In addition to finishing up her senior year, Kenedi was also one of the frontrunners of American Idol season 20 until she left the show. During an April episode, host Ryan Seacrest announced that Kenedi had decided to “withdraw” from the show for “personal reasons.” Kenedi left the show after her performance in Hawaii, which had been taped prior to its airing in April.

That same night, Kenedi released a statement regarding her exit. She said leaving the show was one of the “hardest decisions” she’s had to make.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol,” her statement began. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Kenedi was one of the standout performers of season 20 from the moment she auditioned. She sang a stripped-down version of Lady Gaga’s “Applause,” which earned her a Platinum Ticket from the judges. She got to bypass the first round of Hollywood Week. Kenedi made it to the top 24 before leaving the show. Country singer Noah Thompson ended up being crowned the season 20 winner in the May grand finale.