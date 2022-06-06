Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.

Can't think of a better way to share an exclusive clip from the #ElvisMovie than to have @RileyKeough introduce it!!! 🎸🎤 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/8OcUP66v1G — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

“In 1954, a young man from Mississippi walked into sun records and change music forever. That man was my grandfather. And though I never got the chance to meet him, I grew up in a world that had been profoundly shaped by his existence,” Riley proudly announced.

“To capture an iconic figure like Elvis, but thankfully, the visual genius Baz Luhrmann was up to the task,” She added. “Seeing my family history brought to life through Austin Butler’s mesmerizing performance was an incredibly emotional experience and I feel honored to have this story in his hands.” MTV then went on to show a previously unseen clip of the film, where audiences got a close look at Baz Luhrmann’s directorial aesthetic and Austin Butler’s acting choices that made him uncannily resemble Elvis.

Riley already got to watch Elvis during a screening at Cannes Film Festival. She was joined by family members including her grandmother Priscilla Presley, who is played by Olivia DeJonge in the film. Riley also won Camera d’Or, an award for the best directorial debut, for her and co-director Gina Gammell‘s film War Pony at Cannes.

Elvis also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, Alton Mason as Little Richard, Yola Quartey as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup. The film will explore Elvis’ rise to fame as the “King Of Rock and Roll.” Austin, 30, won the major role over stars like Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harry Styles. Elvis arrives in theaters on June 24.