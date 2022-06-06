J.Lo Soaks In A Bubble Bath Before Hitting MTV Movie & TV Awards: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 52, got her fans’ attention on June 5 when she shared an eye-catching photo of herself relaxing in a bubble bath. The singer, who was preparing to attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards later that day, looked gorgeous while posing with her phone as she rocked what appeared to be a makeup-free face. She also accessorized with big silver hoop earrings as her long hair was pulled up into a high bun with some strands hanging down.

“Happiness is a long hot bubble bath (even if you have to take a quick call!) See you later @MTV!!!! #SelfCareSunday #MorningBath,” Jennifer wrote in the caption of the pics. Her fans quickly responded with a large amount of compliments. “Such a timeless beauty,” one fan wrote while another quoted Carly Simon by writing, “Nobody does it better.”

Shortly after Jennifer soaked in her bubble bath, she wowed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in a black leather vest and long black skirt. It included a plunging front and she added high platform shoes, a necklace, bracelet, and earrings to the look as her hair was down and parted to the side. She held a matching clutch purse as she confidently posed on the red carpet of the event.

Jennifer also won the prestigious Generation Award at the ceremony and gave a touching speech during her acceptance of the honor. “I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart,” Jennifer she said while holding the golden popcorn award statue. “The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow.”

She went on to thank her doubters as well. “I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or, when I wasn’t in the room — that I couldn’t do this,” she said while choking up. “I really don’t think I could’ve done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who saw the movies. You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here, and I love you.”