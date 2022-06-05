Princess Eugenie’s Son August, 1, Makes Debut At Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee

Princess Eugenie, 32, showed the public her son August, 1, for the first time on June 5! The daughter of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, was photographed sitting with her husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, and their baby boy at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee pageant in London, England and it was adorable to see. The tot wore a light blue sweater with the Union Flag on the front of it and navy blue pants as he took turns sitting in both of his parent’s laps.

He appeared to be curious as he watched the festivities in front of him and looked like the perfect combination of his mom and dad with blue eyes and light brown hair. Eugenie and Jack both looked thrilled to have their mini me with them during the fun afternoon and also donned stylish outfits, including a black leather jacket over a maroon top for her and a suit and tie for him. Eugenie had her hair down and Jack added glasses to his look.

Despite getting a lot of attention for little August, who is the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild, Eugenie and Jack didn’t attend the pageant alone. They were joined by other royal family members, including other royal kids, like August’s cousin Christopher Woolf “Woolfie” Mapelli Mozzi. The tightknit brood were on hand to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

After the pageant, the Queen, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, as well as Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all appeared on the balcony to wave at onlookers from Buckingham Palace. The monarch’s appearance in the final event was a bit of a surprise considering she had stepped away from some of the previous Jubilee events over the past few days, which was reportedly due to being tired. She wore a bright green ensemble and hat and her classic pearls as she flashed smiles to the crowd. It’s unclear if Eugenie and her family met up with the group that day.

Eugenie and Jack’s first public outing with August at the pageant comes after they were married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Oct. 2018. They later announced the birth of their son at Portland Hospital in London in Feb. 2021 and after living as a family at Frogmore Cottage from Nov. 2020 until May 2022, they announced a move to Portugal.

