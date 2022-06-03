Jessica Biel Shares Family Video Of Taking Son Silas, 7, To Disneyland: Watch

It looks like Jessica Biel had a magical day at Disneyland! The 40-year-old actress shared a video and several photos of her day spent at The Happiest Place On Earth on June 3, which included rare footage of her eldest son, 7-year-old Silas, who she shares with husband Justin Timberlake, 41. The video, which can be viewed below, showed Jessica smiling and dancing to music from Disney’s nighttime Main Street Electrical Parade as she held Silas in her arms. Silas was very intently staring at a float of The Chesire Cat that was passing by as the video was recorded.

The first photo in the carousel showed Jessica grinning wide as she had her hands on a blaster from Disneyland’s Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters ride. The energetic photo was followed by a video of the Total Recall actress riding the Incredicoaster with a blonde-haired companion. The second photo in the carousel showed the backside of Jessica and Silas gazing at a crowd of Stormtroopers in the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride. Jessica sweetly had her arm around her eldest boy. Finally, the last photo Jessica shared was a selfie of herself in front of Cinderella’s Castle lit up at night. She wore a white jacket and a black baseball cap with sequined Minnie Mouse ears on it.

Jessica captioned the post, “Fully just turned into one of the kids yesterday at @disneyland,” and noted it was the “best day” thanks to her tour guides. Jessica’s youngest son, Phineas, who she secretly gave birth to in July 2020 with Justin, did not appear to be present on the trip. Jessica did not publicly speak about her youngest child until nearly a year after he was born. She said she never planned on having a “secret” child, but it simply happened that way. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” the 7th Heaven alum explained on the June 14, 2021 episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert.

Just last month, Jessica and Justin left home for another trip. Instead of Montana, they opted for a picturesque waterfront retreat in Cabo. They were photographed passionately locking lips as they enjoyed the Mexican sun. On May 13, Jessica shared a selfie of her and her hubby with glasses of wine after they watched her newest series, Candy, together.

Jessica last shared a snapshot of her kids in March after ringing in her 40th birthday. “Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo. Now celebrating 40 with [cake] and [balloons] with my other two favorite guys on the planet,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her two kids, who had their heads turned away from the camera. “Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all,” she concluded.