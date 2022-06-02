Liam Payne’s Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Seemingly Shades Him In TikTok Video After Split

Maya Henry may be giving fans some tea to sip on with her recent TikTok as it seem to be quite shady toward her ex, Liam Payne.

June 2, 2022 11:01PM EDT
Liam Payne, Maya Henry
Photo by: zz/KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 11/20/19 Liam Payne and Maya Henry at the press night opening for "& Juliet" held at The Shaftesbury Theatre on November 20, 2019 in London, England, UK.
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Moving on Maya Henry shows One Direction singer Liam Payne what he is missing out on by looking incredible as she exits Nobu restaurant in London with her mother after a shock split from One Direction star Liam! Pictured: Maya Henry BACKGRID USA 26 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Liam Payne and Maya Henry British Vogue x Self-Portrait event, Maine, London, UK - 28 Oct 2021
Image Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Maya Henry is seemingly throwing some shade at her ex-fiancée Liam Payne in a recent TikTok! The model — who split from the One Direction singer a few days ago — was ostensibly shading her ex with a video supporting content creator Bryce Hall

For a quick refresher: In a May 31 tweet, Bryce, who began professional boxing last summer, was hoping to get in the ring with Liam, writing, “F–k it im down to fight Liam Payne.” He didn’t detail what prompted the tweet, but it came after Liam said he was interested in fighting on an episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul.

Soon after the tweet, Maya made a video in which she lip-synced to a viral audio track of YouTuber Tana Mongeau. In the recording, taken last summer ahead of Bryce’s boxing debut, Tana declared she was “Team Bryce” and was rooting for her friend to win.

“It’s not my beef but, ya know, we Team Bryce out here,” Tana said on the track which Maya then lip-synced. “Even the paparazzi Team Bryce—on god!”

@mayahenry

On goddd🙅🏻‍♀️

♬ original sound – breezy

Maya’s lip-syncing to Tana’s words about Bryce definitely raised some eyebrows in the comments section, with many users rallying around her for her supposed shade. “THE SHADEE as u should queen,” one user wrote, while another added, “MAYA OMG THIS IS ICONIC.”

Bryce then shared the video to her Twitter, writing, “So does this mean we have to fight now? @LiamPayne.”

Liam Payne, Maya Henry
Liam Payne & Maya Henry (Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock).

Liam’s rep revealed to PEOPLE on May 23 that the couple had called it quits. Maya took to social media to react to a fan-posted photo of the singer with another woman, saying, “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

The news outlet claims Liam and Maya “broke up over a month ago”, but as of earlier today, Maya was still calling Liam her “fiance”. HollywoodLife reached out to Liam’s rep for our own comment, but we have yet to receive a response.

