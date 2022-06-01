Vanessa Paradis Is All Smiles While Out On Solo Walk In Paris Amidst Ex Johnny Depp’s Trial

Vanessa Paradis seemed like she was in a great mood, as she went for a walk in Paris on Monday, May 30. The 49-year-old singer was dressed casually, as she enjoyed some warm weather during a day out. The photos of Vanessa came as her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp, who she dated from 1998 to 2012 and shares two kids with, waits for the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vanessa rocked a blue crewneck sweater and jeans under a long black coat, with matching black boots and shades. Her blonde hair was tied back in a ponytail for the relaxing walk. She was also smiling as the photos were snapped.

Vanessa shares a daughter Lily-Rose, 23, and son Jack, 20, with her ex-husband. After the pair split up in 2012, Johnny, 58, began his relationship with Amber, 36, and the pair got married in 2015, and their marriage lasted about a year, before the Aquaman actress filed for divorce in May 2016.

Johnny and Amber went through a very intensive trial in Fairfax, Virginia, which began on April 11. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Amber for $50 million, citing defamation over an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, which he said damaged his reputation and cost him lucrative movie deals. Amber countersued her ex-husband. Closing arguments finished on Friday, May 27, and the exes are currently awaiting the verdict.

While they wait to see who will win the trial, Johnny has also spent time in Europe. He performed in a concert with guitarist Jeff Beck in Sheffield, England. The actor performed a rendition of John Lennon’s song “Isolation.” He joined The Yardbirds legend on stage again on Monday, and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, who had also testified that the actor had never pushed her down the stairs during the trial, was also in attendance at the gig.