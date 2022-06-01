Normani Slays In Gold Bikini While Celebrating 26th Birthday: ‘Feeling So Grateful’

Normani always manages to look sexy no matter what she does and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The singer looked gorgeous when she celebrated her 26th birthday in a tiny, metallic gold string bikini that put her toned figure on full display.

Normani Bares Midriff In Gorgeous Black Crop Top & Skirt At 2022 Met Gala

Normani posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “just feeling sooooo grateful today. thank you lord for twenty six years around the sun. it’s y’all favorite bad b***h birthdaaaaaaaaay.”

In the photos, Normani wore a plunging gold triangle top that revealed ample cleavage, with a pair of matching, low-rise bottoms with huge gold rings on the side. She accessorized with a slew of seashell choker necklaces while posing all over her backyard in sexy ways.

Normani is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit so we weren’t surprised by these bikini shits and just recently she rocked a super cropped white tank top with no bra underneath, showing off major underboob.

She styled the tiny top with a low-rise sarong skirt that was super short on one side and long on the other. A pink purse, strappy white heeled sandals, and hoop earrings completed her look.

Aside from this outfit, another one of our favorites was her majorly plunging black top that was completely open on the chest and held together by thin crystal straps. She styled the cleavage-bearing top with a high-waisted denim mini skirt that had cutouts on the sides and was covered in silver studs.

Normani accessorized her outfit with a patterned Fendi purse, mid-calf black leather open-toe boots, and a half-up half-down hairstyle.