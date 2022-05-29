Liam Payne’s GF Aliana Mawla Is ‘Taken Back’ By Allegations He Cheated On Maya Henry Her

Aliana Mawla is speaking out about the shocking cheating allegations regarding her new romance with Liam Payne. The beauty’s agent revealed that she’s “taken aback” by the accusations that the 28-year-old singer cheated on his ex-fiancee Maya Henry with her after photos of them surfaced online, and said she wouldn’t have “involved herself in” the public relationship if there was any truth to the speculation.

“Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with ex fiancé,” Aliana’s rep told HollywoodLife. “Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made. She is very protective of her personal life, and has nothing more to say at the moment other than she is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward.”

Aliana’s rep’s comment comes after the model has been in the headlines for being romantically linked to her after Maya publicly commented on photos, which can be seen below, that appeared to show the two of them cozily posing together. “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” she wrote in a social media post on May 23.

It’s unclear if Liam and Maya were still together when the photos with Aliana were taken, but shortly after Maya’s comment went public, it was reported that they had split “over a month ago.” The former couple started dating in 2018 but didn’t confirm their romance until Sept. 2019. They got engaged in Aug. 2020 but split in June 2021 before reconciling a short time later.

After the cheating accusations came up, a source told us Liam was “upset” with the negative assumptions. “Liam told friends that he and Maya broke up a while ago, so it’s really not fair that he’s being made to look like a cheater,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s a sensitive guy so of course this is upsetting but at the end of the day the people in his life know that truth and know his heart is good.”