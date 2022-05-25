Tim McGraw Begs For A ‘Cure’ After Texas Shooting: ‘This Is Not Normal’

Tim McGraw “cannot even fathom” what happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. After a gunman killed at least 21 people — including 19 young children — the singer took to Twitter to urge Americans to come together and put an end to senseless violence. “To me, this isn’t about political sides, personal freedoms or beliefs,” he wrote. “We, as human beings, need to realize that we have a disease that needs recognition, treatment and a cure.”

Tim acknowledged that he doesn’t know “what the cure is,” but pointed out that “most people” should be aware that “we must have real, unbiased dialogue and action about what/how to work toward a solution.” He added, “Divisive rhetoric has done zero to help this problem — it’s only made it worse. For one minute, let’s set aside our idealistic views and concentrate on the kind of world we want our children to grow up in.”

In conclusion, Tim wrote, “This sort of tragedy has become far too common, far too acceptable. This shouldn’t have been acceptable 20 years ago, 4 years ago or one week ago. This SHOULD NOT be acceptable. This is not normal.”

Tim is just one of hundreds of celebrities who have spoken out about this senseless tragedy. An 18-year-old male opened fire on the Texas elementary school around 11:30 a.m. local time on May 24. He was killed by law enforcement after using a handgun, and possibly a rifle, to murder at least 19 innocent children and two adults. In addition to the 20+ people he killed, the shooter also injured multiple more victims, who are being treated at local hospitals.

Before opening fire on the school, the shooter also shot his grandmother, who remains in critical condition. He abandoned his vehicle near the building before going inside, according to authorities. “He started shooting every single person that was in front of him,” a lieutenant said. The shooter had attended a local high school.