Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.

“I typically don’t post twice in one day, but this is a special occasion 💕#gaynorgala 💚,” Kelly captioned the epic pic. Once she shared it, it didn’t take long for fans to compliment the gem in the comments section. Her oldest son Michael Consuelos, 24, also commented about his younger brother. “My bro lookin like Bruce Wayne!!!!” he exclaimed.

Kelly’s latest pic isn’t the first time she’s shared a photo of Mark with one or both of his lookalike sons. She often shares memorable photos of her good-looking family, like the one of Mark posing in the middle of Michael and Joaquin and sharing similar bright smiles, in Sept. 2019. “Triplets,” she cleverly captioned the pic.

Like Kelly, Mark is also known to often post photos of his kids. Back in June, he gave a birthday shout-out to Michael, who has been called his “twin” on many occasions. “Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !! You led the way..We love you!!!” he wrote in the caption for a post full of pics of his oldest son over the years.

In addition to Michael and Joaquin, Kelly and Mark are the parents of their daughter Lola, 20, who has also showed up in many of their posts. The beauty brough her mom flowers along with her brothers for a special Mother’s Day episode of her talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan this year. She shared a photo of them posing with the bouquet and hilariously wrote, “Bring you chickens to work day!” in the caption.