Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos & Look-Alike Sons Michael, 22, & Joaquin, 16, Are ‘Triplets’ In Cute Pic

Who’s who here?! Kelly Ripa posted a picture of hubby Mark Consuelos and their two sons on Instagram, calling the group ‘triplets.’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulous, both 48, certainly have quite the beautiful family! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram to show off the three most important men in her life: her sons, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, and of course, her husband of 23 years, Mark, as the three posed together while enjoying a meal together at Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Kelly and Mark’s oldest son, Michael, sported a fun, pink and green printed short sleeve shirt and thick-rimmed glasses, while Joaquin and Mark were totally twinning in black t shirts! “Triplets in #brooklyn 🇲🇽💪🏽 @robertaspizza 🍕💥,” Kelly captioned the sweet snap. Fans flocked to the comments section, with many of them saying that they couldn’t tell who’s who! “Wow, they are identical!” one user wrote, while another added, “Oh look, it’s Officer Handsome and his handsome sons!!” While many fans couldn’t get over how similar the three hunky dudes look, a few Instagram users pointed out that Joaquin looks a lot like Kelly!

“Nope, your youngest looks like you,” one fan wrote, while another said, “No! It’s twins with you in the middle!” Either way, there’s no denying that Mark and Kelly’s kids hit the genetic lottery! Not pictured in the photo is Joaquin and Michael’s sister, 18-year-old Lola, who, just like her siblings, is the perfect combo of her famous ‘rents!

The Consuelos family recently dropped Lola off at college in August of this year, and both Kelly and Mark posted bittersweet tributes on Instagram. “The nest is getting roomy………💕,” Kelly captioned a photo of herself kissing Lola before their emotional goodbye. “2 down… 1 to go…❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Mark captioned the same photo on his own Instagram account.