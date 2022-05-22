Mick Jagger Shades Harry Styles: ‘He Doesn’t Have a Voice Like Mine’

Rock icon Mick Jagger, 78, had some interesting comments to say about fellow musician Harry Styles, 28, in a recent conversation with The London Times. The May 21 interview was to promote The Rolling Stones’ upcoming 60th anniversary tour, but took a quick turn when Harry’s name came up.

“I like Harry—we have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” Mick said in the interview. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that,” the frontman added.

Despite Mick’s questionable comments about Harry’s talent, the former One Direction member seems to be thriving. The interview comes shortly after Harry released his third studio album Harry’s House to critical acclaim. A 13 track album, it features the heartbreaking song “Matilda,” named after the main character in the iconic Road Dahl book.

View Related Gallery Harry Styles Over The Years -- Photos Singer Harry Styles arrives at the premiere of "Men in Black 3" at the Ziegfeld Theater on Wednesday May 23, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision) X-Factor 2010.X Factor's One Direction members Harry Styles (left) and Niall Horan arrive for an autograph signing session at the HMV store, Bradford. Picture date: Monday December 6, 2010. Photo credit should read: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire URN:9880410 (Press Association via AP Images)

As for the androgynous look that Mick was referencing, Harry has been unashamed to challenge gender roles by posing for major publications in traditionally feminine clothing. He appeared on the cover of Vogue‘s December 2020 issue rocking a Gucci gown. He then channeled his inner Judy Garland when he performed at Madison Square Garden a year later in a blue gingham dress, bright red slippers, and cherry red tights.

The music and fashion worlds aren’t the only areas where Harry is prospering. Dabbling in the acting industry, his new film with Florence Pugh, titled Don’t Worry Darling, is set to be released September 23, 2022. The movie is directed by his current girlfriend Olivia Wilde, who he met on the set of the film.

As for Mick Jagger, his recent statements about his own legendary status as a singer clearly come from a place of confidence. When it comes to Mick’s love life, he is currently with 34-year-old dancer Melanie Hamrick. The two started dating in 2014, and she gave birth to his eighth child, a boy named Deveraux, in 2016.