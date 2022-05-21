Natalie Portman Goes Makeup-Free On Casual Walk In LA: Photos

Natalie Portman, 40, stepped outside for a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles while appearing completely makeup free. Along with having her straight brunette hair undone, the Black Swan star also wore a pair of casual blue shorts and comfy gray sneakers.

Clearly charitable and feminist in nature, Natalie also sported a baggy black hoodie that read “Young Women’s Freedom Center,” which is a California based social services organization. The Young Women’s Freedom Center “has provided support, mentorship, training, employment, and advocacy to young women and trans youth of all genders in California who have grown up in poverty, experienced the juvenile legal and foster care systems, have had to survive living and working on the streets, and who have experienced significant violence in their lives,” according to its official website.

This isn’t the only time Natalie has sported a makeup free look while out and about in LA recently. In early March, she was spotted chatting it up with an unnamed friend while grabbing lunch outside a cafe, completely fresh faced. There, she sported a loose ponytail, a white t-shirt that read “Au Revoir!”, and cut off jean shorts.

Natalie has proven to be a fan of the casual look on a regular basis. In February, she took her whole family out in a rare public appearance in Sydney, Australia where she filmed Thor: Love & Thunder. There, she was photographed with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, and her two children Alpeh and Amalia. This time, she opted for another plain white t-shirt, loose fitting blue pants, and a low set bun.

This comes after the actress wrapped up filming in Sydney for the upcoming film in June 2021. The movie, which comes out July 8, 2022, will feature Miss Portman taking over the mighty hammer and playing the role of Thor herself. According to Natalie, the plot of the film is inspired by The Mighty Thor comic series, and that she has been training her body extensively to embody the first female adaptation of the character.