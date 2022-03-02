See Pic

Natalie Portman Goes Makeup-Free For Casual Lunch In L.A. With A Friend — Photo

Natalie Portman
Los Feliz, CA - Actress Natalie Portman has a very animated conversation over lunch with a friend in Los Feliz.
Fresh-faced! The actress was cheery, casual, and cute as she caught up to chat with a friend while back in the U.S. after a trip to Australia.

Natalie Portman, 40, was ready to chat as she met up with a female friend in the posh Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mar. 1. It looked like the Thor: Love & Thunder actress has plenty to catch up on as they sat down to have lunch outside at a cafe. The conversation seemed super juicy as Natalie offered big eyes and a grin while leaning in to hear more.

Natalie was her usual casual-chic for the outing, donning jean cut-off shorts with a white tee shirt bearing the phrase “Au Revoir!” or “Goodbye” in French. Not needing much to look good, Natalie went makeup-free and pulled her dark tresses out of her face, into a smooth, low ponytail. Completing the ensemble she added smart, white sneakers.

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman enjoy a juicy lunch conversation with a friend on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022.

Natalie was back in L.A. after traveling to Sydney, Australia with her family last month. During her time down under she was spotted enjoying the beach and taking their two children, Aleph and Amalia, on a rare public outing.

The actress and her family first relocated to Sydney in Sep. 2020 to film Thor: Love & Thunder. In July of 2021, it looked like the family was even considering making the move permanent as they were witnessed checking out property in the area, according to The Daily Mail.

But the move wasn’t meant to be it seems. In Aug. 2021, Natalie announced she was dropping out for the HBO project Days Of Abandonment, which was set to be made in Australia.

HBO shared a statement, which said, “Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO’s Days of Abandonment prior to the start of filming. Unfortunately, the production will not move forward. We are very sorry we won’t be able to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer/director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers, and crew for all their passion and hard work.”