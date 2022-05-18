Paulina Gretzky Reveals 1st Dance With Dustin Johnson & More In Wedding Video

The video shared intimate moments between the happy couple, plus a peek at their extravagant wedding.

May 18, 2022
Paulina Gretzky has revealed an inside look at her April 23 wedding to pro golfer Dustin Johnson! The 33-year-old newlywed shared the professionally edited video (seen here) from her stunning wedding, which took place at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm resort. The beautiful video featured aerial views of the picturesque ranch, snapshots of the wedding party, clips of performances by violinists and musician Kid Rock, and intimate moments between Paulina and Dustin, including their first dance.

A portion of the couple’s vows could also be heard in the video. “Paulina, I take you to be my best friend,” Dustin, 27, said to his bride. “Dustin, I give you this ring as a symbol of my commitment, to love, honor, and respect you,” Paulina noted in her vows. A clip of Paulina and Dustin kissing after they said “I do” completed their charming remembrance video.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have been a couple for about a decade (Photo: Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock)

The video also revealed how Paulina and Dustin opted to decorate for their reception, which appeared to be held in an outside glass tent. The venue was decorated in all white: white tables, chairs, and tablecloths, white drapery enclosing the space, and tall white flower bouquets that served as the centerpieces. There even appeared to be a tree in the background of the venue that had white flowers blooming.

The video mostly captured Paulina wearing her main wedding dress, but she actually wore two. Following her nuptials in April, she posted a slideshow posing with Dustin at their wedding in two separate dresses. The dress she wore throughout most of the video was a figure-hugging ivory Vera Wang dress that was covered in hand-sewn crystals and featured a plunging neckline. Her second dress, seen in the second slot in the above carousel, was also Vera Wang. It was a simple silk number in the same ivory color as her first. It also featured a low neckline, but this time, with a cowl design in the front and back. The back of the dress was completely open and featured straps that crisscrossed at her lower back.

Paulina and Dustin had a long engagement. Dustin popped the question in 2013 after they dated for less than one year. Instead of getting married right away, they started their family. Paulina gave birth to their first son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, in 2014 and their second son, River Jones Johnson, three years later.

