Britney Spears Cradles Baby Girl In New Video From Her Mexico Trip: I ‘Fell In Love Instantly’

Britney Spears instantly “fell in love” during her recent Mexico getaway with fiancé, Sam Asghari, 28. The pop princess, 40, took to social media on May 18 and shared a video of some of her favorite highlights during the excursion. One clip showed Britney sweetly holding and playing with a little girl she met while touring the local area.

“I swear this baby was unbelievable!!!” the “Womanizer” singer captioned the adorable video. “Most babies that small are extremely guarded and if someone new holds them, they steer away from your face!!! It was so weird …she eyed me down from far away and I had to come near!!! I stood there and then she reached out her arms.”

Britney looked stunning as usual in a scoop neck white top with a pretty choker necklace. She finished her laid-back look off with a pair of dark shades. The precious tot looked too cute in a pink tee with matching striped pants and brown sandals, and her dark hair was swept back in a pony. “I held her for a while then she went straight to my face!!! She was fearless!!!” the Grammy-winner continued. “She took my glasses off and looked into my eyes …I kissed her and fell in love instantly!!!

“I was like ‘s**t!!! Her mom is right here …it’s going to be weird as f**k if I keep holding this baby’ so I gave her back to her mom,” she added. “Then she did it …she put her arms out again!!! This baby who had never seen me a day in her life wanted me …her mom then walked off …it was a moment I will never forget!!!”

As we previously reported, Britney’s candid caption comes just days after she and Sam sadly announced they suffered a pregnancy loss. The pop star took to her Instagram on May 14 to reveal the heartbreaking news. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”