Megan Fox Sparkles In Strapless Gold Dress For 36th Birthday Party With MGK: Photos

What better place to celebrate a birthday than Las Vegas!? After the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, Megan Fox hit the town for a night out to ring in her 36th with Machine Gun Kelly and more.

By:
May 17, 2022 9:11AM EDT
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox is celebrating her birthday with a star-studded Billboard after-party at Tao Las Vegas attended by Mary J Blige, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Kim, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Anitta, Shensea, Nelly, Ray J, Machine Gun Kelly, Heidi Klum, City Girls, Trey Songz, Bryson Tiller and more! Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, MGK, Diddy BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022
Image Credit: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID

Megan Fox celebrated her 36th birthday at Tao Las Vegas on the evening of May 15. The actress turned 36 on May 16, and her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, was by her side as she enjoyed her big night. Megan stood out as the birthday girl at her party, wearing a strapless, sparkly gold dress, along with a silver crown, for the occasion. Her hair and makeup were still done from her earlier appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, where she walked the red carpet with MGK ahead of his performance.

Megan Fox celebrating her 36th birthday. (ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID)

In addition to celebrating Megan’s birthday on the evening of May 15, the event also doubled as a Billboard Music Awards after-party. Megan reportedly didn’t drink at the party, continuing to fuel rumors that she may be pregnant with her and MGK’s first child. The buzz started after Machine Gun Kelly’s BBMAs performance, where he referenced his “unborn child” during his set. However, neither star has confirmed whether Megan is actually pregnant right now or not, and she said on the BBMAs red carpet that she “doesn’t drink,” so the lack of alcohol is not surprising.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the BBMAs. (Shutterstock)

Megan and MGK started dating in the spring of 2020 after she separated from her husband, Brian Austin Green. By the end of that year, she filed for divorce from Brian and was hot and heavy with the singer/rapper. MGK proposed in Jan. 2022 and the two are currently planning their wedding. Meanwhile, Brian is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. It will be his fifth child and Sharna’s first.

As for Megan, she shares three children with Brian. MGK has one daughter from a previous relationship, as well. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, though, the two have discussed having a child of their own, as well. “It’s something they’ve been openly talking about since they first got together,” our source revealed. “They believe they’re destined to be together and destined to have a child together, but they’re letting it happen naturally.”

