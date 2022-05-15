Selena Gomez Channels Sophia Loren With Strapless Black Dress At ‘SNL’ After Party: Photos

Selena Gomez, 29, got a lot of attention during and after Saturday Night Live on May 15! The actress stepped outside in a black strapless dress that went down to her knees along with sparkly silver backless heels as she headed to the after party for the comedy sketch show. Her shoulder-length hair was down and parted to one side and she flaunted natural-looking makeup with the look.

Selena’s incredible look was very reminiscent of fellow actress Sophia Loren when she was younger. Between her flowing dark hair, flattering makeup, and figure-flattering outfit choice, the former Barney & Friends star channeled the beauty to the point where others had to do a double take. It was quite a moment of nostalgia!

Selena’s after party outing came right after she had a successful hosting gig on the May 14/15 episode of SNL. It was full of epic live sketches as well as a memorable opening monologue that revealed she’s single and “manifesting love.” She also made a joke about finding her “soulmate” on the show like Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Pete Davidson, and Machine Gun Kelly did.

Before Selena’s successful appearance on SNL, she made headlines for clapping back at critics who mistakenly thought she was shading Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, in her latest TikTok video. Hailey had shared a “GRWM” or “Get Ready With Me” TikTok on May 10, showing her skincare and makeup routine, and Selena posted her similar video, which showed her own routine, the next day. After she was accused of mocking Hailey in the comments of her video, the Only Murders in the Building star responded with confusion.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote in the comments. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

Selena has been a big advocate for mental health over the years, so her response didn’t come as too much of a surprise. In Apr., she promoted her new mental health multimedia company, Wondermind, and revealed staying off the internet for four years and focusing more on herself has made her “happier” than she’s ever been. “I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” she explained to Good Morning America‘s JuJu Chang. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”